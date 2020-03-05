Flannigan, Gaffney named girls’ hoop All-Stars

Mar 5, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 5, 2020

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League girls’ basketball coaches met recently to vote on this year’s All-Star selections in both the Freedom and Liberty Division.

The Wakefield Warriors, who finished the season 9-11 and 9-7 in Middlesex League play, had two All-Stars named in the Freedom Division: senior captain Kyleigh Flannigan and sophomore Maeve Gaffney.

Flannigan averaged six points per game and four rebounds while being an important leader to a young team overall.

“It is the intangibles that made Kyleigh so valuable,” said head coach Jason Pavey. “She routinely defended the other team’s best post player despite being at a height disadvantage multiple times. She also had a knack for hitting clutch shots. It was great to see that other coaches in the league (not just myself) valued Kyleigh’s toughness, intelligence and leadership.”

Gaffney was one of just two sophomores named to the Freedom Division All-Star team. She started all 20 games and led the team in both points per game (12) and rebounds per game (4.8).

“Maeve made tremendous strides this year, especially on the offensive end,” said Pavey. “She became a real ‘inside-out’ threat – someone who could score in the post but also shoot the 3.”

Gaffney also led the Warriors in 3-pointers made.

“This achievement is a testament to all the hard work Maeve puts into her game,” said Pavey.

First-place Wilmington tied with second-place Burlington in the balloting as both teams had three All-Stars and co-MVP’s in juniors Marina Callahan of Burlington and Kylie DuCharme of Wilmington. Callahan and DuCharme, along with Wilmington senior Jenna Tavanese represented the Freedom Division on the five-player All Conference team. The Wildcats fell to No. 1 Pentucket in a Div. 2 North semifinal last night, 45-37.

Wakefield, who finished third in the division, was next with two All-Stars while Watertown, Melrose and Stoneham each had one.

In the Liberty Division, 19-1 Woburn led the way with three All-Stars including the MVP in senior Ashlyn Pacheco. The Tanners fell to Cambridge 54-53 in the D1 North semifinals last night.

Lexington, Belmont and Arlington all had two All-Stars while Reading and Winchester each had one.