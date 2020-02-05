Warriors have plenty of strong performances at league meet

Feb 5, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 5, 2020

BOSTON — The girls’ track team headed to the Reggie Lewis Center on Monday to compete in the Middlesex League Championship against the 11 other schools, big and small.

There was one individual champion crowned for Wakefield. Olivia Fetherston maintained her top ranking in the league by jumping 5’2” to place first overall. Adriana Minasian placed 6th with a jump of 4’10”. Sophomore Kaylee Lamberti jumped 4’6”.

Fetherston also placed 6th in the long jump with a jump of 15’8”. Jade Roycroft jumped 12’4”.

In the shot put, Claire Curry thew 26’9”. Kiara Germeil threw 23’11.5”. Lily Camille-Cullen threw a distance of 23’9”.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Lillian Jones ran a new personal best time of 9.88. Minasian ran a personal best time of 9.92. Miranda Macaluso ran a personal best time of 11.45.

In the 55 meter dash, sophomore Jade Roycroft ran a personal best of 7.83 to place 9th just missing the finals. Freshmen Sydney Moon ran a time of 8.12 and Gabby Minasian ran a time of 8.24.

Katie Sweeney ran a personal best in the 300 with a time of 46.03. Celia Casale ran a time of 46.85. Nora Scanlon ran almost a second faster than her previous best to finish in 47.67.

Freshman Caileigh Sweeney ran a personal best time in the 600 meters of 1:54. 59. Amanda Nett also ran well in 1:54.65. Freshman Ania Jacob also ran a personal best of 1:54.98.

In the 1000 meters, Elina Olmedo placed 7th in a personal best and state qualifying time of 3:14.71. Grace Butler also ran a personal best time of 3:26.94. Freshman Devon Jellison ran a time of 3.29.01.

In the mile, Olivia Lucey ran a time of 5:37 to place 8th. Freshman Madison Nett ran a personal best time of 5:39 placing 9th. Maggie Ritchie ran a personal best of 5:57 to place 11th.

In the two mile, Sammy Seabury placed 7th with a time of 12:13, Retta Carroll ran a time of 13:23 and Emma Partyka ran a time of 13:29.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Roycroft, Jones, Moon and Gabby Minasian ran a time of 1:56.44.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Casale, Lucey, Olmedo and Sweeney ran a season best time of 4:29.