Warriors beat Fenwick on senior night

Feb 12, 2020 by jkeating624

Defeat Burlington to end regular season 7-1

Published February 12, 2020

WAKEFIELD — The WMHS gymnastics team thanked their seniors on Jan. 29 for their hard work and dedication to the program before going on to beat Bishop Fenwick 141.45-119.7 in one of their best performances of the season.

Wakefield’s five seniors, Margot Bridge, Sydney Sellers and captains Elise Rich, Sophie Ell and Kaylee Souza, will go down in Wakefield gymnastics as a group who helped create one of the best programs in the league. When many of these seniors first started, the Warriors were down and out. With their dedication, leadership and will to improve, Souza, Ell, Rich, Sellers and Bridge helped quickly shift the culture and expectation. Their names will resonate for quite some time in the Wakefield gymnastics room.

Elise Rich competed in every event and finished with a terrific 33.5 all-around. She was third in the vault with an 8.7, fourth on bars with an 8.3, fourth on floor with an 8.4 and got an 8.1 on the beam.

Margot Bridge scored an 8.1 on bars.

On the floor, Sydney Sellers got a 7.5 and Kaylee Souza scored a 7.25.

Wakefield jumped out to a quick lead on the vault. Lola Barrett, who got first place in every event for the Warriors, started her terrific day with a 9.3 on vault. Giana Liotine scored a 9.0 and after Rich, Ava Licciardi finished the scoring with an 8.15.

Barrett’s 9.35 led the way on bars. Molly Grady got an 8.6 followed by an 8.4 from Georgia Lamarre and 8.3’s from Rich and Liotine.

Lamarre’s 9.1 was tied for second with Liotine on the beam. Barrett scored a 9.2. Grady concluded the scoring with an 8.6.

Barrett got a 9.4 on the floor, followed by a 9.1 from Lamarre, an 8.75 from Jessie Maffe and an 8.4 from Rich.

That win moved the Warriors to 6-1 on the season.

They finished up the regular season at 7-1 after beating Burlington on the road on Feb. 4, 137.05-125.65.

The Warriors edged the Red Devils on vault 33.4-32.9. Liotine (8.85), Barrett (8.4), Sydney Yee (8.15) and Paige Butland (8.0) provided the scoring.

Wakefield took a commanding 67.7-62 lead after a great performance on bars.

Barrett led the way with a 9.1, followed by an 8.6 from Liotine, an 8.4 from Grady and 8.2’s from Lamarre and Yee.

Wakefield kept it going on the beam with an 8.9 from Lamarre, an 8.75 from Rich, 8.35 from Barrett and 7.95 from Courtney Collins.

Barrett helped the Warriors finish up the regular season strong with a 9.2 on floor. Lamarre scored an 8.9, Yee an 8.8 and Grady and Liotine both 8.5’s.

Wakefield got second place at the league meet on Monday. It was another incredible accomplishment for a team that continues to reach new heights. A full story will appear later this week.