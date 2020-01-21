Warriors target top of the league with Burlington, Arlington wins

Jan 21, 2020 by jkeating624

Published January 21, 2020

EMMA LAMBIASO

WAKEFIELD — In most games, there is a team that wins and a team that must take a loss. Often is the case where two teams are equally matched and one team just happens to have one to three points more than the other when the final buzzer sounds.

This has been the case many times this season for the Wakefield Memorial High School girls’ basketball team. Unfortunately, many of their losses have been close.

However, this past week was a successful one for the Warriors as they conquered Middlesex League powerhouses Arlington (7-3) and Burlington (9-2) in tough nail-biters.

What it came down to on Tuesday night against Arlington was the fact that Wakefield wanted the win more than their opponent.

After the end first quarter, in which Arlington just barely secured the lead with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, Wakefield turned on the pressure. The Spy Ponders, a team known for their offensive plays and sharp-shooting, was shut down by the home team’s defense, held to single digits for each of the last three quarters.

The Warriors, on the other hand, averaged about 10 points per quarter. Wakefield’s baskets ranged from every spot on the court. Junior Amanda McKeen continued to be consistent from the 3-point line as she has been in the past few games, one of the many players who contributed to the Warriors’ 20-19 lead at the end of the first half.

Arlington came back with renewed energy in the second half, but it was quickly smothered by the Warriors. If Arlington took the lead, Wakefield would tie it up, time after time. Sophomore Sophie Brown was Wakefield’s rock, scoring seven out of the team’s eight points in the third quarter. Eventually, Wakefield took back the lead thanks to a free throw from captain Kyleigh Flannigan. With the teams breaking even in the third, it would come down to the last eight minutes.

In the end, superior defense secured the win for the home team. Arlington started the fourth quarter with six teams fouls, whereas Wakefield had none. With a little under four minutes left in the game, the Warriors were put in the bonus, and before the game came to an end, they would be rewarded with the double bonus. Freshman Emma Shinney refused to give in to pressure, shooting four for six at the foul line in the last three minutes, putting Wakefield ahead by six points and setting the final score 41-35.

Point totals for the game are as follows: Sophie Brown had 17 points, Kyleigh Flannigan had seven, Winnie Mylan had six, Maeve Gaffney and Emma Shinney each had four, and Amanda McKeen had three.

The Warriors hosted Burlington on Friday, defeating the Middlesex League Freedom Division’s current first-place team 31-30. Once again, Wakefield’s defense reigned supreme.

The home team struggled on offense in the first half, down 14-2 after the first quarter, and 22-11 after the second. But once again, the Warriors proved that no one should ever count them out, as they went on to hold the reputable Red Devils to only eight points for the entire second half. Together as a team, they took down their challenger, with five different players scoring in the third quarter alone. In the fourth quarter, Wakefield finished strong with 10 points scored by sophomore duo Gaffney (seven points) and Brown (three points). Gaffney led the Warriors with a total of 11 points and captain Winnie Mylan followed closely by with nine.

Unfortunately, Wakefield lost on Sunday to visitor Bishop Fenwick, 42-34.

The Warriors, who are currently 5-6 and 5-3 in league play look to redeem themselves against Freedom foe Watertown tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Charbonneau Field House in what will be the last game of the season series. The Raiders beat the Warriors 43-42 in the first game of the season on Dec. 13.