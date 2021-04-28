Welcome back, spring sports

Apr 28, 2021 by jkeating624

Published April 28, 2021

The spring sports season is officially back at Wakefield Memorial High School. It was 695 days between Wakefield’s last week of regular season games in 2019 and their first day of 2021 spring sports on Monday.

With their entire season cancelled last year, Warrior spring sports were happy to finally get out on the fields and courts this week. Pictured below are scenes from practice yesterday of the baseball, tennis, girls’ lacrosse, softball and track teams.