Wakefield’s Greif gets 2nd place in McDonough Writing Contest

Apr 14, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 14, 2020 edition.

BOSTON — Wakefield Memorial High School senior Noah Greif earned 2nd place amongst the senior class in this year’s Will McDonough Writing Contest honoring the legendary Boston Globe sportswriter who passed away in 2003 at the age of 67.

The contest, held annually by The Sports Museum, featured more than 1,100 students in grades 4-12. There were eight honorable mentions selected in the senior class as well as a first place and second place winner.

Each student submitted fiction or non-fiction short essays on a variety of topics ranging from great moments in sports, influential people, the olympics and sportsmanship.

The winners were chosen by members of the Globe’s sports department after initial reviews by staff of The Sports Museum.

The essays were judged on how well they express and support ideas, opinions and claims as well as creativity, writing style and how well they hold the readers’ attention.

Greif’s McDonough Contest essay will be printed in the Item’s sports section at a later date.