Wakefield’s Murphy to run for MGH Emergency Response Team

Mar 9, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 9, 2020 edition.

BOSTON — Wakefield resident Jamie Murphy will run in the 124th Boston Marathon on April 20 as part of the Massachusetts General Hospital Marathon Team raising money for the MGH Emergency Response Team. Murphy will join an estimated 30,000 runners along the 26.2-mile course that spans from Hopkinton to Boylston Street.

The funds Murphy raises will support the training and resources needed to further develop a carefully integrated response that spans throughout the hospital and ensures that MGH is ready for the next disaster – be it man-made or natural. The Emergency Response Marathon Team’s 2020 fundraising goal is $430,000.

Murphy, who has been an employee at Mass General for the past 18 years, is an avid runner and will be participating in her third Boston Marathon. She is honored to be raising funds this year to help MGH continue to be prepared for whatever the next disaster may be.

“What has motivated me to fundraise and run this year is synonymous to reasons I have decided to take on such an endeavor in the past – setting large goals such as this brings out the best in each one of us involved,” writes Murphy in her fundraising page. “For me, it’s about staying healthy, channeling my energy into positive spaces, giving my children, nieces and nephews a taste of what it’s like to be part of something extraordinary, meeting new people, experiencing the feeling of achievement and giving back to initiatives that make our world a safer place. For those who support me, it’s the sense of contributing to something good and a chance to contribute to a cause that many take for granted in the amazing city of Boston that we call home.”

In recognition of the lifesaving response of hospital employees following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, the Mass General Marathon Team received additional entries to raise money for MGH’s Emergency Response Fund. The MGH runners supporting fund have raised more than $2.3 million in six years, providing critical funding to the hospital’s emergency medicine and disaster preparedness efforts that benefit victims worldwide.

“We have 40 runners running for Emergency Response,” says David Brown, MD, chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at MGH. “In Emergency Medicine, we pride ourselves on being ready to respond at a moment’s notice. Our motto is: ‘anyone, anything, anytime.’ Preparing for that next disaster takes thoughtful training and lots of practice. Money raised by the Mass General Emergency Response Team allows MGH to be ready . . . when second’s count.”

To learn more about the Mass General Emergency Response Team, please go to https://giving.massgeneral.org/boston-marathon/emergency-response-team/.

Murphy’s fundraising page can be found at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/2020-mass-general-emergency-response-team/jamiepambianchi.