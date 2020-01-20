Walter E. Lundgren, 94

WAKEFIELD — Walter E. “Bud” Lundgren, 94, of Wakefield died on Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home.

Born in Cambridge on June 10, 1925, he was the son of the late William and Anna (Edgerly) Lundgren.

Mr. Lundgren was a graduate of Malden High School. He was a retired Tool and Die Engineer for M.W. Carr in Somerville.

Mr. Lundgren enlisted in the United States Navy in December 1941 after the attack on Pearl Harbor. His service during World War II included duty on the USS Philadelphia, USS Cisco (SS-290) and USS Bowfin (SS-287). After the war ended, Mr. Lundgren was Honorably Discharged having attained the rank of “Motor Machinist’s Mate Second Class” with the following Decorations: American Area Medal, British Convoy Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Medal – 2 stars, American Defense Medal – 1 star, Submarine Combat Insignia – 6 stars, Good Conduct Medal, European-African Middle Eastern Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Navy Unit Citation.

Mr. Lundgren was the husband of 60 years of Mary (Clement) Lundgren. He was the father of Walter Lundgren, Jr., of Lakeland, Fla., Wanda Boorky of Pomfret Center, Conn., Robert Lundgren of Pembroke Pines, Fla., John Lundgren of Andover and the late Jeanne Ringer. Mr. Lundgren was the brother of the late Charles Lundgren, Dorothy Baker, Mildred Soucy, Ida Lundgren, Edna Shroth, Anna Lundgren, Carolyn Brogna, Helen Silva, Lillian Crowley and William Lundgren. He is also survived by his 19 grandchildren, his 30 great-grandchildren and his 11 great-great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield this Saturday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home this Friday from 4-7 p.m.