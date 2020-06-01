Walter J. Skelton, 71

Jun 1, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 1, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD – Walter J. Skelton, 71, of Wakefield died on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Stoneham on January 15, 1949, he was the son of the late Ralph D. and Mary (Monagle) Skelton.

Mr. Skelton was a graduate of North Reading High School. He had served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Mr. Skelton was a retired metal finisher for Coating Systems in Lowell. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Mr. Skelton is survived by his wife Katherine G. (Murphy) Skelton, his two daughters; Stephanie Yasika of New Hampshire and Tracy Skelton of Vermont, his two granddaughters; Mackenzie and Kaitlyn Yasika and his brother James Skelton of Billerica. He was predeceased by his sister Carole Buttery.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in Wakefield.