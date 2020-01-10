Warrior boys impress at Freshman-Sophomore Meet

Jan 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 10, 2020 edition.

BOSTON — On Sunday, members the Wakefield boys’ track and field team traveled to the Reggie Lewis Center to compete against their top peers in the state at the Auerbach Freshman-Sophomore State Championship. Some great performances were on display as the Warriors showed the future is looking bright for the young team.

The top performance of the day went to sophomore Michael Roberto who captured the 2 mile title. Roberto stayed close with a group of four through the majority of the 16-lap race. A Lunenburg athlete finally broke away with two laps to go and Roberto responded by taking the lead at the bell. Down the back stretch, he unleashed his kick having to dig deep over the last few meters in response to the Lunenburg runner’s final attempt and leaned for the win at the tape.

Roberto’s winning time was a big personal best 10:13 as his 2nd mile was faster than his first mile. His time was the 5th fastest time in Massachusetts for a sophomore this season and the 10th fastest sophomore time in the country.

Also in the fast heat of the two mile were sophomore Thomas Dowd who also made the podium with his 7th place finish in 10:49 and freshman Leith Jones who ran a personal best of 11:07 for 12th place.

Another strong performance came from freshman Ben Stratton in the 1000 meters. Stratton started off at a conservative pace and got faster each lap over the five lap race. With two laps to go he made a strong effort to catch the favorite and eventual winner of Bishop Feehan, while placed 2nd getting a personal best time of 2:49.05. Stratton ranks as the 3rd fastest freshman time in Massachusetts and 12th fastest in the country.

In the 600 meters, Bradley Diaz got 2nd in 1:27.88 and missed out on the win by a fraction. Diaz currently has the top sophomore time in Massachusetts of 1:25.70 and 3rd fastest sophomore time in the country.

Freshman Colby Lee placed 16th with a personal best time of 1:39. James Christie ran a time of 1:43.

In the 300 meters, Cam McMaster ran a time of 42.19.

In the 55 meter hurdles Josh Catino placed 24th in a time of 10.54.

In the mile, Ajay Haridasse ran a time of 5:12 after getting tripped up on his way to a spot on the podium. Freshman Ojas Singhvi ran a big personal best time of 5:16 to place 27th.

The 4×400 team of Diaz, Lee, Stratton, and Haridasse ran a strong relay to place 2nd in a time of 3:51 just a few seconds shy of 1st place.