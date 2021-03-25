Warrior girls’ track defeats Watertown in season opener

Mar 25, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 25, 2021 edition.

WATERTOWN — After a full year away from track and field competition, the wait has ended.

The Wakefield High girls’ track and field team was back in action against Watertown on Saturday and came away with a convincing win scoring 74-22.

The meet showcased several newcomers as well as returning veterans who led the way to their first win of the young outdoors “indoor” track season.

The interesting change this season is that the meets, usually held indoors from December to February, have moved to the outside ovals but with the same indoor events.

To kick the meet off, junior Miranda Macaluso finished 3rd in a time of 11.2 in the 55 meter hurdles.

Next was the 55 meter dash where junior Jade Roycroft won in 7.6 seconds followed by freshman Humu Sheriff at 8.0 for 2nd place.

In the long jump, Roycroft finished first again with a jump of 13’8”. Hawa Sheriff placed 2nd with a jump of 11’7”.

In the shot put, junior Bailey McDevitt led a sweep for the girls with a 26’8.5” toss for her first career win along with freshman Lauren Mangarelli’s in 25’5” for 2nd place and junior Jaclyn Woish’s 25’0.25” toss for 3rd.

In the mile, senior Maggie Ritchie led a sweep running 5:57 for 1st, followed by freshman Alexa Yianacopolus for 2nd in 6:17 and junior Emma Partyka for 3rd in 6:32.

In the 600 meters, senior Elina Olmedo finished 1st in 1:49 and sophomore Caileigh Sweeney was 3rd in 1:52

The girls also swept the 1000 meters, led by junior Sammy Seabury for 1st in 3:23, sophomore Caroline Roberts in 2nd at 3:30 and junior Maggie Leone in 3rd at 3:33

In the 300, freshman Fiona Recene took the win in 45.9, followed by sophomore Ania Jacob in third at 49.9.

In the 2 mile, Nicole Calandra placed 1st in 13:51 followed by junior Angelina Nardone at 14:16.

In the 4x200m relay, Roycroft, Recene, Hawa and Humu Sheriff combined to run 2:00.6 for the win.

In the 4×400 relay, Olmedo, Ritchie, Jacob and Seabury ran a 4:49 to get the win.

Next up for the Warriors will be Wilmington this Saturday, 9 a.m. at Wakefield High.