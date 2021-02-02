Warrior gymnasts move to 3-0 with Woburn win

Feb 2, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 2, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High gymnastics team moved to 3-0 on Saturday when they beat Woburn 137.7-132.1 at Wakefield High.

The Warriors were especially impressive on floor and on uneven bars.

Woburn won the vault 34.3-33.85 despite an especially strong jump from senior Giania Liotine who got an 8.7. Junior Sydney Yee (8.4) and senior Courtney Collins (8.4) and Ava Licciardi (8.35) nearly got the Warriors even but Woburn was victorious to start.

That meant Wakefield needed to respond on uneven bars, which they did emphatically as they won the event 33.9-30.8 to take a 67.75-65.1 overall lead.

Yee was the best on bars with an 8.9, followed by strong work from senior Lola Barrett (8.4), senior Georgia Lamarre (8.3) and Liotine (8.3).

The Warriors just got past the Tanners on the beam 33.95-33.4. Yee’s 8.85 led the way for Wakefield. Collins had a steady 8.6 followed by an 8.5 from freshman Mia Rich and an 8.0 from Barrett.

Wakefield, as they always do, finished with style in the floor exercise where Barrett had her best routine of the season with a 9.4. That led to Wakefield winning the event by a score of 36-33.6. Lamarre (8.95) and Liotine (8.9) were also fantastic on floor as was Rich (8.75).

The Warriors will try for a 4-0 start when they hit the road for the first time this season to meet Burlington on Saturday at 11 a.m.