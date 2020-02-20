Warriors beat Stoneham 3-2 on senior night

Feb 20, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 20, 2020 edition.

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

STONEHAM — The Wakefield High boys’ hockey team played Stoneham on Saturday at the Stoneham Ice Arena during Senior Night.

Before the game, Wakefield honored their four seniors and captains, Chris Coombs, Scott Elwell, Luke Roberts and Cam Souza.

During the game, the class of 2020 returned the favor.

Souza scored a goal in the second period, Elwell had two assists, Roberts made 21 saves and Coombs scored the game-winning goal in the third period.

In many ways, it was business as usual for a group who has worked hard to help the Warriors to their best season in years. With the win over Stoneham, Wakefield moved to 10-6-3 on the season.

It’s their first 10-win season since 2011 when Wakefield won the Div. 1 North tournament and were state runners-up.

In another loaded Middlesex League, the Warriors have joined the ranks of the league’s elite with Arlington, Reading, Belmont, Burlington, Melrose and Wakefield being the six teams with double digit wins.

Head coach Mike Geary has done a great job during in his first year as Wakefield’s head coach along with assistants Bobby Liberge and Joe Markey.

However, the success of a new coaching staff in year one is often determined by the leaders on the ice. They’ve gotten that and more from the senior four, a close group who Wakefield not only counts on to win games, but to create a winning culture that stems from practice and initiative off the ice.

“These four seniors have done a great job leading the team and helping instill a great culture within the program,” said head coach Mike Geary. “All four of them have played tons of minutes for us in different situations. I was happy that were able to win the game on senior night for them.”

Junior Oliver Miller struck first for the Warriors in the opening period with assists to Elwell and Brendan Vacca.

Stoneham evened things up to make it 1-1 after one.

Souza put Wakefield back on top in the second with some help from the Elwell’s as Scott and freshman younger brother Matt both picked up assists.

Once again, Stoneham rallied with a goal to make it 2-2 after two.

The Warriors worked hard to regain the lead and hold it in the third.

Coombs scored on a shot from just outside the right circle, assisted by defensive partner Evan Simoneau and Mike Locke.

Coombs and the defense held strong from there with Roberts anchoring the effort as the Warriors picked up another two points.

Wakefield has one more regular season game remaining today against Watertown, 1 p.m. back in Stoneham.

The seedings for the Div. 2 North tournament will be announced on Friday. Check our sports Twitter account, @Wakeitemsports, for updates.

The Warriors were recently ranked No. 10 in Div. 2 by Hockey Night in Boston. There are eight teams ranked in the top 15 that will be playing in the D2 North Tournament: Lincoln-Sudbury (14-3-1), Masconomet (15-2-1), North Andover (12-4-6), Tewksbury (12-4-3), Triton (14-3-1), Boston Latin (11-4-3), Wakefield (10-6-3) and Marblehead (13-3-3).