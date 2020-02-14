Warriors get 2nd in D3 Coaches Dual Meet

Feb 14, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Host D3 North tournament tomorrow

Published in the February 14, 2020 edition.

ASHLAND — It wasn’t the first time they’ve met. It won’t be the last.

The Wakefield High wrestling team, after beating defending D3 state champion Taconic in the first round of the Div. 3 Coaches Association Dual Meet tournament and toppling Norton in the semifinals, once again found themselves nose-to-nose with rival Melrose on Saturday in Ashland, just three days after the Warriors beat the Red Raiders in the Brawl in the Hall to win the Freedom Division.

Melrose exacted some revenge in this one, beating Wakefield 38-28.

All it really does is set the two teams up for even more fireworks in 2020, starting tomorrow at the Charbonneau Field House where the Warriors will be hosting the Div. 3 North Sectional tournament.

In Ashland, Wakefield drew a tough matchup against Taconic. The Warriors had a strong match going 9-4 and winning 46-23.

Wakefield gots pins from Jameson O’Callahan (126 lbs, :11), Brock Johnson (145 lbs, 1:13), Dan Lamonica (285 lbs, 3:55), Jimmy Grover (182 lbs, 2:46) and Joao Valdevino (160 lbs, 1:44).

The Warriors also got victories from Tommy Grover (MD 15-3), Luke Fitzgerald (MD 10-2), Nick Roberto (DEC 9-2) and Matt Cunningham (TF 16-1).

The Warriors next set their sights on Norton. The Lancers won four of the six matches between 106 and 138. Fitzgerald (DEC 3-1) and Tommy Grover (DEC 7-5) were the only two Warriors in that range to get victories.

Wakefield responded with four straight from 145 to 170 with Roberto (DEC 11-5), Johnson (F 1:41), Cunningham (F 1:02) and Valdevino (F :20).

Lamonica (F 5:57) and Nathan Ickes (220 lbs, DEC 4-0) got the final two wins for Wakefield.

Meanwhile, Melrose beat Holliston in the semifinals to set up another showdown.

Like the Brawl last week, the two teams were very evenly matched. Melrose was better in the lightweights, Wakefield the middleweights, but this time, Melrose went 2-1 in the heavyweight battles.

The Red Raiders went 4-1 from the 106 to 132 weight classes, with Fitzgerald at 120 getting the only Wakefield victory on a 9-1 major decision.

The Warriors returned the favor going 5-1 from 138 to 182 with victories by Roberto (DEC, 3-2), Johnson (MD 15-7), Valdevino (DEC 10-6), Jimmy Grover (DEC 10-6) and John Summers (FOR).

Melrose won at 195 and although Nathan Ickes gave one of the best wrestlers in the state at 220 lbs. a fight, Matt Hickey ultimately got a pin in 4:46.

Lamonica beat Eric Pimentel again on a 4-1 decision.

The D3 North sectional will start tomorrow morning and take place throughout the day.

The Warriors got their seedings recently. Valdevino earned a No. 1 seed; Roberto, Johnson, Cunningham and Lamonica all got No. 2 seeds; Fitzgerald and Jimmy Grover earned No. 3 seeds; O’Callahan got a No. 4; Tommy Grover and Luke Ickes will be No. 6’s; Nathan Ickes will be No. 7 and John Summers will be No. 8.