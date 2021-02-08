Warriors put together complete game in 53-25 win over Stoneham

Feb 8, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 8, 2021 edition.

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — The question for the Wakefield High girls’ basketball team is: what was more impressive during Saturday’s 53-25 win over Stoneham at the Charbonneau Field House – the defense or the offense?

The Warriors held the Spartans to three points in the second quarter and four points in the third quarter. Meanwhile, Wakefield (4-4) put up 48 points in three quarters to all but decide the outcome of what was one of their best, most complete outings of the 2021 season.

“The defensive intensity was great all game,” said head coach Jason Pavey. “Our defense really did lead to getting baskets in transition. Ashlee Purcell and Sophie Brown were tenacious the entire time.”

Wakefield got strong games from multiple players including junior Ashlee Purcell (14 points, 4 rebounds, 7 steals), junior Sophie Brown (13 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals), freshman Emma Quinn (11 points, 4 rebounds), sophomore Mia Forti (6 points, 3 rebounds) and sophomore Emma Shinney (5 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 6 steals).

Defensively, Purcell, Brown and Shinney made life difficult for any Stoneham ball handlers as they set the tone with their perimeter defense while forwards like Forti and Quinn rotated and shut off any driving lanes.

The Warriors put up 19 points in the first quarter and 13 in the second to take a 32-11 lead into the break. Quinn’s breakout game for Wakefield started immediately as all 11 of her points came in the first half including three 3-pointers.

“Emma Quinn has been working hard and getting better all year,” said Pavey of the freshman. “With three players out, it was exciting to see Emma respond to the challenge. She looked right at home.”

Even without two senior captains in Clara Butler and ReignYah Grant, the Warriors still proved to have plenty of depth as players like juniors Angelina Nardone (2 points, 3 rebounds), Emma Greatorex (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals) and Kaylee O’Rourke along with senior Leah Goddard and sophomore Sydney Lombardi all provided plenty of energy in the second half to finish up the win. Even in the fourth with the game decided, captain Brianna Lotti quarterbacked the Warriors and the Wakefield bench, led by captain Grant, was locked in and supporting their team all the way to the final buzzer.

Brown and Purcell were matching their defensive intensity on the offensive end by going after every rebound chance. An early Brown offensive rebound and and-one seemed to jumpstart the Warriors as Shinney got a board and dribbled out to the 3-point line for a triple and a 10-6 lead. Quinn then hit back-to-back 3’s from the right wing to put the lead to 16-6. Purcell had plenty of steals and coast-to-coast easy two’s, but her first was a little more difficult as she was fouled but still finished for an and-one. Forti, who hit a 3 earlier in the quarter, finished the first with an emphatic block.

A Brown steal and two started the second quarter and gave Wakefield a 21-8 lead. Purcell’s effort on the offensive glass later led to a kick out and third 3 for Quinn to make it 28-11. Brown, Purcell and Shinney were especially turning up the heat up on Stoneham’s guards during this stretch with a full court press and tempo that mirrored former Arkansas coach “Rollin’” Nolan Richardson’s “40 minutes of hell” style of play. A Brown layup came off a nice Shinney bounce pass and another Purcell steal and two made it 32-11 at the break.

The Warriors continued to shut down the Spartans in the third as they went on a 16-2 run. Purcell had six points in the quarter and Shinney was especially impressive on the defensive end while also making plays for her teammates Three of her six assists came in the third quarter.

In the end, the game was a perfect blueprint for how the Warriors want to play now and in the future. They won’t be the tallest team in the league, but if they are the hardest working and most relentless, they will continue to be difficult to beat.

Wakefield and Stoneham will meet again at Stoneham High tomorrow at 5:45 p.m.