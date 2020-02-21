Warriors take 4th at state meet

Feb 21, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 21, 2020 edition.

BOSTON — The Wakefield High boys’ indoor track and field finished 4th overall at the Div. 4 indoor track and field Div. 4 State Championship held on Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

The Warriors had multiple strong performances to bring home 32 points as a team. Weston was first with 46 followed by Northampton (42) and Canton (39). Wakefield finished ahead of Middlesex League foes including Wilmington (27), Burlington (13) and Melrose (10).

Wakefield was especially strong in the relays as the 4×200, 4×400 and 4×800 all finished in the top five.

The 4×400 had the best finish, taking 4th with a time of 3:34.37. That team included seniors Trevor Zupan and Andrew Roos as well as junior Tucker Stikeman and sophomore Bradley Diaz.

The 4×200 team of seniors Wesley Pierre, Jamie Poole and Ryan Obear and junior Stikeman took 5th with a time of 1:35.24.

The 4×800 team also took 5th. Seniors Tanner Jellison and Jimmy Crump along with junior Jonathan D’Ambrosio and sophomore Michael Roberto ran a time of 8:37.54.

Bradley Diaz finished 2nd in the 600 meters with a pr time of 1:23.71. He was the only sophomore to finish in the top 12.

Trevor Zupan took 4th in the 1,000 meters with a pr time of 2:37.08.

Senior Matt Roberto finished 6th in the two mile with a pr of 9:56.83.

Senior Eli Gosselin-Smoske took 7th in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 8.32. He is the first Warrior hurdler to score in the divisional state championship in 10 years.

Junior Logan Cosgrove got a pr of 45’2.5” in the shot put to get 8th.

A couple of Wakefield underclassmen put the state on notice with a strong finishes in the one mile. Freshman Ben Stratton finished 15th with a 4:42.73 while sophomore Mike Roberto was 17th with a 4:48.72.

The Warriors will send to representatives to the All State meet tomorrow back at the Reggie Lewis center.

Zupan will compete in the 1,000 meters. He is seeded 22nd.

Diaz will compete in the 600 meters. He is seeded 10th.