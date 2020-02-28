Warriors topped by Gloucester in D2N playoffs

Feb 28, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 28, 2020 edition.

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

STONEHAM — The Wakefield High boys’ hockey team ran into one of the state’s best goalies and couldn’t break through during a 5-1 loss to Gloucester in a Div. 2 North first round matchup at Stoneham Ice Arena on Tuesday night.

Wakefield sent 49 shots on net – only one found the back.

The Warriors won most of the battles for puck possession and tilted the ice in the first, but Connor Vittands set the tone with 18 saves and the Fishermen scored halfway through the period and took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Gloucester scored again 54 seconds into the second when Jeremy Abreu finished a one-timer.

Matthew Moniz, who would become the only Warrior to break through with a goal in the third, had a breakaway five minutes into the second but Vittands made his best stop of the night, one of 13 saves in the second stanza.

Wakefield’s Luke Roberts made a couple of quality saves himself as the intensity picked up. Captain Scott Elwell made a nice move to get a good look from the right dot but Vittands was up to the task again.

Gloucester got a power play with 1:20 left in the period and Abreu notched his second goal of the period just 14 seconds into the man advantage after a nice feed from E.J. Field who had two goals and two assists.

Trailing 3-0 to start the third, Wakefield did everything but throw in the towel.

Moniz got the Stoneham Arena on its feet when he buried a goal assisted by Evan Simoneau about two minutes into the period.

Similar to the first period, the Warriors put the pressure on Vittands. Matt Elwell nearly made it 3-2 but Vittands made an incredible stop, sending Gloucester to the other end of the ice where Roberts returned the favor with a diving save from left to right to deny a one-timer. That save was even more incredible considering the Warrior captain had lost his stick and was using a skater’s.

Wakefield outshot Gloucester for the third period in a row, this time 18-10, but Gloucester’s Jack Costanzo buried a backbreaker with 7:44 left, assisted again by Field.

The Warriors kept fighting, hitting the post with about four minutes left and called a timeout but another penalty made it tough as Wakefield was forced to pull the goalie anyways and Field finished off his four-point night with an empty-netter to seal it.

The loss was most frustrating for the Warriors because they played well. Sometimes, you just run into a hot goalie.

Wakefield finished their season 11-6-3.

It was an incredible five-game improvement from last year when the Warriors made the playoffs via the Sullivan Rule with a 6-11-3 record and lost to Wilmington in the preliminary round, but this year was their first time competing in a first round game since 2013.

Also considering it was their first 10-win season since 2011 it’s safe to say that Wakefield officially brought the program up to new heights.

“It was an enjoyable season,” said head coach Mike Geary of his first year at the helm of the Warriors. “The players have plenty to keep their heads up about.”

Geary was especially grateful to his four seniors and captains, Elwell, Roberts, Chris Coombs and Cam Souza. The four from the class of 2020 worked through some tough seasons early in their careers and helped Geary create a brand new culture this season revolved around unity.

The Warriors have plenty of talented young players who will help continue to build the program. Their success this season is largely due to a group of seniors who always encouraged and challenged them to be their best – not a year from now – right now.

“The four seniors left such a positive mark on the program,” said Geary. “That will definitely be used for future success. I believe the program is making progress and headed in the right direction.”

If progress is measured in wins and losses, that is certainly true for Wakefield.

If it’s measured in improvement, positive team culture and lifelong bonds? That is also true.