Wayne H. Previdi, 48

Aug 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the August 17, 2020 edition.

SALEM, New Hampshire — Wayne Hayden Previdi, unexpectedly at age 48, currently of Salem, N.H., formerly of Stoneham, and Hollywood, Calif.

Cherished son of Bill and the late Edie Previdi, both formerly of Stoneham, loving brother to Billy Previdi and his partner Jerry Hernandez of New York City, N.Y., and Lisa Sowyrda and her husband Scott of Wakefield. Adoring uncle to Jake, Ava and Cole.Truly loved by many people on both coasts.

He was an avid sports fan, especially the Patriots, and lover of good movies and good times. He performed stand up comedy at many of the clubs in New England and appeared in several movies and TV shows while living in Hollywood.

Wayne leaves us all much too early to join his Mom in heaven. Our memories of him being the life of the party and bringing roars of laughter to friends and audiences at comedy clubs in Boston, Hollywood and Las Vegas will linger in our fond memories of him for the rest of our lives.

Friends and family were invited to attend the funeral mass in St. Patrick’s Church, 71Central St., Stoneham on Monday, Aug. 17. Interment was at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham where his eulogy was read. A celebration of life gathering will be held in the future. To send an online condolence to the family visit www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome.