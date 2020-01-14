WFD welcomes new firefighters

Jan 14, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 14, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan is proud to announce the appointment of two new firefighters to the Wakefield Fire Department: Michael R. Scheri of Methuen, formerly 6 Minot Street in Wakefield and Michael A. Marroquin of 43 Jefferson Road, Wakefield.

Wakefield Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran swore in the two new permanent firefighters during a brief ceremony at the Wakefield Public Safety Building on January 2. Scheri and Marroquin were appointed to fill one vacancy in the department as well as a new position created by the upcoming addition of a Deputy Fire Chief to the department. The new appointments will bring the department up to its budgeted staffing level of 51 including four groups of 12 firefighters plus a Fire Prevention Officer, Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Chief.

Michael Scheri is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving as an aviation electronics specialist from 2009 to 2012. Michael is a graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School and holds an associate’s degree in Business from North Shore Community College.

Michael Marroquin is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 2000 to 2004 as a communications specialist operating radio and satellite equipment. Michael is originally from Los Angeles and moved to the east coast shortly after completing his duties with the Marine Corps. He has served as a public safety dispatcher with the Town of Arlington for the past 12 years and speaks fluent Spanish.

The newly appointed firefighters started the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy as part of Recruit Class 281, a 10-week training program, on January 9 with an anticipated graduation date of March 20.

Chief Sullivan stated “Michael Scheri and Michael Marroquin are excellent firefighter candidates and I look forward to working with them as they start their new careers in the fire service.”