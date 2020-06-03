What might have been for the Wakefield nine

Jun 3, 2020 by jkeating624

Published June 3, 2020

The Boston Herald recently released their preseason rankings that they would have published had the spring sports season not been cancelled.

Wakefield (5) made the list of Division 2 North’s Super Six along with North Andover (1), St. Mary’s (2), Greater Lowell (3), Belmont (4) and Concord-Carlisle (6).

The Warriors finished the 2019 season at 12-8 and were Middlesex League Freedom Division champions. They earned the No. 8 seed in the D2N tourney where they picked up the program’s first playoff victory in 16 years with a win over Greater Lawrence, defeated No. 1 seed Whittier Tech in the quarterfinals and fell to Woburn 6-3 in the semifinals.

The rankings also listed the top players by position. The Warriors had four players represented: senior Chris Coombs, juniors Chris Alden and Danny Hurley and sophomore Zack Kent.

The Herald had 28 pitchers listed including the righty Alden. Other pitchers from the Middlesex League were Benjamin Gaudreault (Reading, Sr.), Matt Koury (Reading, Sr.), John Kyle (Woburn, Sr.), Brandon McSorley (Melrose, Sr.) and Katie Reynolds (Belmont, Sr.).

Coombs was one of six second basemen listed. Brendan Jones (Arlington, Sr.) was the only other league rep at the position.

Hurley was one of four first basemen listed and the only representative from the Middlesex League.

Kent was one of five shortstops listed and the only sophomore. Other shortstops from the Middlesex League were Alex Stamides (Burlington, Sr.) and Dan Weston (Reading, Sr.).