White Ribbon Awareness kick off March 4

Mar 2, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 2, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — On Wednesday, March 4 from 7-8 p.m. at The Savings Bank Theatre (60 Farm Street), WAAV will kick off White Ribbon Awareness month by hosting an event to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as communicating Wakefield’s commitment to ending gender-based violence.

The event will feature remarks from Tony Burns, Executive Director of Common Purpose, Inc., an Intimate Partner Abuse Education Program which has been servicing the Greater Boston Area since 1987.

Wakefield town leaders and elected officials will lead the audience in the White Ribbon pledge. In addition, male vocalists from WMHS will perform and WMHS’s MVP Leaders will highlight violence prevention work being done in the schools and community.