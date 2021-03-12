Wilbur Halliday, Jr., 93

Mar 12, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 12, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Wilbur “Whip” Halliday, Jr. of Bourne and Naples, FL, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully at his residence on March 10, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Boston on May 23, 1927 he was the son of the late Wilbur L. and Kathleen (Fox) Halliday.

Whip was born and raised in Winthrop and was a graduate of Winthrop High School, Class of 1943. He attended The College of the Holy Cross for a year before he enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during World War II. Following the war, Whip returned to Holy Cross to complete his bachelor’s degree, graduating in 1948, where he excelled on the football field. He went on to receive his master’s degree in Education.

His passion for football and athletics brought him back to his home town of Winthrop where he started his career as an educator and coach, and then onto Stoneham as a teacher and head football coach. Finally, he settled in Wakefield where he finished his career as a guidance counselor. Whip was a beloved mentor for many students and athletes; he was named to the Wakefield Hall of Fame for his coaching of the undefeated 1970 football team.

Whip and his wife Arda enjoyed retirement where they spent their winters in Naples, FL and summers in Gray Gables, Cape Cod. He was an avid golfer, loved lobstering and quahogging with his family. Whip was a devoted parishioner at St. John’s the Evangelist, Pocasset, MA, and served as an usher for many years at St. Peter’s the Apostle Church in Naples, FL.

Above all things, Whip was devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Whip and Arda celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last June on Cape Cod. He was the beloved and adoring husband of Arda A. (Cuputo).

He was the loving father of Kathleen Banks Halliday of Bourne, Keven Halliday and his wife Aleta of Dedham, Michael Halliday and his wife Tricia of Bedford, NH, Christine Halliday Lyons and her husband Robert Miegel of Brookline, Mark Halliday and his wife Christine of Wakefield, James Halliday and his wife Karen of Bourne, Vicki MacKay and her husband Tom of Wakefield, and the late Timothy Halliday. He was the brother of the late Norma Murphy. He was the cherished grandfather “Pup” of Brian Banks & wife Leanne, Eric Banks & wife Erin, Travis Halliday & fiancée Tracy Keenan, Jared Halliday & wife Cory, Brandon Halliday & wife Leigh, Jennifer McCarthy & husband Michael, Jessica Halliday, Cara Lyons & husband Tom, Maura Lyons & husband Josh, John Lyons & wife Carolina, Olivia Miegel, Kerri Farley & husband Micheal, Kristen Diotte & husband Jeff, Kourtney Durepo & husband Derrick, Jimmy Halliday & wife Sally, James MacKay & wife MaryLuz, Amanda Sheehan & husband Ryan, and Matt MacKay & wife Erin. He was also the proud great grandfather “Big Papa” to his 24 great grandchildren, with one on the way.

The funeral mass will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to: The Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Fall River, PO Box 9697, Fall River, MA. 02720. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com