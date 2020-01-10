William A. Baril, 79

Jan 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 10, 2020 edition.

MIDDLETON — William A. “Bill” Baril, 79, of Middleton, formerly of Wakefield, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 27, 1940 in Dorchester, Bill is the loving son of the late Cyril A. Baril, Ann (Donahue) Baril and the stepson of the late Patricia Rinn (Smith) Baril. Bill is a warm and caring son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed.

Bill was a co-founder and former executive of Off-Tech. He proudly defended our freedom by serving in the United States Air Force. A truly devoted and devout Catholic, he dedicated his life to serving God, his family and those in need with profound humility and grace. He was recently acknowledged by Cardinal Sean O’Malley for his dedicated service to the Catholic Church by being awarded the Bishop Cheverus Award.

Bill is the beloved husband of Erin (Bradley) Baril and the late Patricia A. (Murphy) Baril. He is the devoted father of Kevin Baril, Kimberly Yianacopolus and her husband Paul, Kristine Percoskie and her husband Jack, Keith Baril, Kraig Baril and Kara Maciorowski and her husband Jeff. The cherished grandfather of Samantha, Matthew, Jessica, Alexa, Michael, Johnny, Danielle, Tyler, Connor and Ryan. Bill is the dear brother of Janice Muise and her husband Frank, Robert Baril and his wife Patrice and Chris Baril. He is the caring uncle of Frankie, Jackie and Jennifer.

A funeral Mass celebrating Bill’s Eternal Life will be held on Monday, January 13 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St. Wakefield. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. in the Church. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

Arrangements by the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), Stoneham. To send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome