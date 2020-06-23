William C. Broding, 92

Jun 23, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 23, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — William C. Broding, 92, of Wakefield died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, June 19, 2020.

Born in Foley, Minnesota on December 18, 1927 he was the son of the late Andrew and Isabelle (Latterell) Broding. After graduating high school, he served in the Army. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and Wichita State, and then went on to work for Chance Vaught in Dallas, Texas. Early in his career, his entrepreneurial nature took him to Mexico, where he started a successful business. While there, he was fortunate enough to meet the beautiful Margarita (Mimi), who became his wife of 62 years. Upon returning to the United States, Bill dedicated the next 30+ years to exceptional work at AVCO/Textron Defense in Wilmington.

Bill established his home in Wakefield where he raised five wonderful children. He shared his passion and love of music with many members of the community through piano lessons and delightful performances. For over 50 years, Bill has been a faithful member of the St. Joseph Parish and Wakefield community.

He enjoyed many summers of fishing, swimming, boating, and entertaining friends and family at The Cabin on Lake Cobbossee in Maine.

He is survived by his loving wife Mimi of Wakefield. He was the father of his late son Paul of Wakefield, and is survived by his children Andy of Summerlin, Nev., Mark of Ellington, Conn., daughter Ana Maria of North Adams, and Peter of Valrico, Fla. He was the brother of the late Dorothy Holland, Bernice, Harold and Robert Broding. He is also survived by his six grandchildren Anthony, Julia, Will, Dan, Luke and Gabrielle.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, Wakefield on Thursday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.