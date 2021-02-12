William L. Lofgren, 76

Feb 12, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 12, 2021 edition.

WASHINGTON, NH — William Lennart Lofgren, 76, died Thursday, February 4, 2021 of natural causes at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen, NH.

He was born in Massachusetts on February 14, 1944, the son of Hjalmer and Alfhild Lofgren of Braintree. He was the husband of Ann Marie (Caulfield) Lofgren. They were married on September 19, 1964 at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth.

Bill was employed in the data processing field for most of his work life. He worked at Blue Hills Regional Technical High School in Canton; GE in Lynn; taught at Northeast Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield; Azrex in Woburn, and Fidelity Investments in Boston before retiring to Washington, NH where he owned and operated the Washington General Store.

In 1970, Bill and his wife Ann moved to Wakefield where they lived for many years and raised their three children. Bill was active in the Wakefield Little League.

Bill is survived by his children: William Lofgren, Jr, formerly of Manchester, NH, Karen Lofgren of Concord NH, and Greg Lofgren and his spouse Donna of Washington, NH; and his grandchildren: Monica Lofgren, Marissa Lofgren, Chris Guay of Keene, NH and Kyle Guay of Hillsboro, NH.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, no formal services will be held at this time. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Boscawen. To view William’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.