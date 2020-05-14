William Myers, 74

May 14, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 14, 2020 edition.

GRINDSTONE, Maine — William ‘Billy’ Myers, 74, of Grindstone, Maine, passed away on May 11 2020 from complications of pulmonary disease. Born September 28, 1945, son of the late William and Anne (Melvin) Myers of Wakefield (Greenwood), Mass. He was a graduate of Wakefield High School Class of 1963.

He was married to Mary “Mim” (Curley) Myers (predeceased). Billy is survived by his sister, two daughters and grandchildren. Judi and Fred Ciampa of Billerica, Mass., Shannon and Jason Delgado of Melrose, Mass., Erin Cesnickas and grandchildren Isabella and Joseph of Charlton, Mass. Niece and nephew, Heather Lowe of Woburn, Mass. and Erik Ciampa of Tyngsboro, Mass. He also leaves behind longtime girlfriend Georgia Earlywine of Grindstone.

Billy had a love of automobiles, animals, the outdoors and his family. Always a kind smile and enthusiasm in his eyes. He spent many years as a business owner and mechanic. He always had a love of mechanics, as a hobby, taking apart motorcycles and putting them back together. He raised his family in Massachusetts and lived out his years in Maine enjoying the outdoors, recreational activities, his beloved goats and the crisp, clean air.

There will be a celebration of life at a future date.