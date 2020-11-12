William Schwarz, 58

Nov 12, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 12, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — William “Bill” Schwarz, 58, originally of Wakefield, passed away on Nov. 10.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Wakefield despite his travels across the country. He will be remembered for his unmatched fashion sense, including his love of full three-piece suits and fur, his party hosting skills over the decades and his generous nature.

Bill had such a passion for politics; anywhere Bill went, he could always engage in an intelligent debate. Bill spent his younger years in the city of Boston, working for financial companies and enjoying life.

Bill spent the later years of his life traveling to visit his family in New England. His visits always consisted of getting his calzones from Farmland, jelly donuts from Dunkin’, and exploring some of Boston’s best bars and restaurants. Bill loved dining out with his loved ones; it was a staple in his visits.

Bill is sadly survived by his sister and brother-in-law Maureen and Neil Burgess of Wakefield; brother Joseph Schwarz; brother and sister-in-law Tom and Renee Schwarz of Seabrook, N.H.; sister Karen Broderick (Schwarz); sisters-in-law Kim Pelky and Julie Summers; dear friends Joe and Shannon Johnson of Ballston Spa, N.Y.; and several loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and friends.

He rejoins his sister, Vicki Crockett (Schwarz) of Wakefield; his parents, Joseph and Charlotte Schwarz of Wakefield; his nephew, Daniel Schwarz of Reading; and his grandparents, many aunts, uncles and cousins in Heaven. Although Bill had no children, he also rejoins his beloved Pomeranian, Manchu.

Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a small graveside burial at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield at a date to be determined.