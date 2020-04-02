With no work-at-home option, city worker battles virus

Apr 2, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 3, 2020

MELROSE — As everyone does their part to make sure the global coronavirus pandemic doesn’t spread any more than it already has, city officials are trying to keep the public informed the best they can.

And that news isn’t always good.

Effective last Thursday, March 26, for example, the public works facility on Tremont Street — including the City Yard — has been closed temporarily for all in-person visits.

Additionally, a longtime DPW employee has been hospitalized since the beginning of last week after testing positive for COVID-19, and is reported to be in serious condition. The 56-year-old, who does not live in Melrose, was in intensive care at the Lahey medical facility in Burlington this week, according to a published report.

As of now, all city buildings and schools are closed to the public. According to Mayor Paul Brodeur, “COVID-19 has presented ongoing and shifting challenges as the city has worked to protect the health of our employees and residents while continuing to provide a high level of customer service as circumstances allow. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we implement remote working and social distancing to protect the health of our valued public servants and residents.”

Brodeur continues to provide regular on-line updates. On Tuesday, he posted this:

“Today, Governor Baker announced that he is extending the stay-at-home advisory and order to close all non-essential businesses until May 4. You and our friends and neighbors across the country, have faced unprecedented changes which are all vital to our efforts in flattening the curve and protecting our community.

“However, there are many people in our community who, despite the risks inherent in their jobs, are still showing up and stepping up to help see us through this pandemic. These folks include our Firefighters, Police officers, Medical professionals at Melrose Wakefield Hospital, and our Department of Public Works employees. For them, there is no option to work at home.

“To recognize and thank these everyday heroes, Lisa Lord has launched Operation CommUNITY, a campaign to boost the morale of the folks working on the front lines on a daily basis. Ms. Lord, a Melrose High history teacher and founder of the Melrose Veterans Memory Project, has created this simple but incredibly important program. Each week, community members are encouraged to send by mail, cards and notes to the people in Melrose who are performing these important jobs. You can find out more by visiting the Melrose Veterans Memory Project on Facebook. And you certainly do not need to limit your efforts to the groups listed!

“We have been talking a lot about social distancing, but what we really mean is physical distancing. We actually need to socialize more during this time. Right now, many of us are physically isolated, no longer going to work or going out to eat or even just chatting when we pick up our kids from school. So organize a ‘Not on my porchfest,” a virtual scrabble game, a “wave to your neighbor” check-in, or wherever your imagination takes you. OR simply organize a new way to show appreciation for others, like Ms. Lord has done with Operation CommUNITY. I have already seen our residents do amazing things to keep each other connected during this challenging time. Keep it up.

“Finally, a brief update on reported cases. Melrose now has 29 reported cases of COVID-19, and no deaths. I want to thank all of you for doing your part. Together, we will get through this.”

Here are the best ways we can keep Melrose safe:

• Wash our hands frequently with soap and warm water

• If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

• Avoid touching our eyes, nos and mouth.

• Wipe down doorknobs and other hard surfaces frequently, using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when we are sick.

• Cover our cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from non-immediate family members and avoiding large groups.