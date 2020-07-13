WLL back in full swing

Jul 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 13, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Little League is back.

Leagues have officially started and will play a full schedule of games this week at various fields including Fernald, Doyle, Nasella, Mapleway, Sullivan, JJ Round, Yeuell and Blatz.

Based on Governor Baker’s and the Town of Wakefield’s Board of Health Covd-19 guidelines, in conjunction with National Little League return to play recommendations, WLL will effectuate the following return to play rules:

1. First and foremost, a player or coach should not participate if he or she is showing any symptoms of Covid-19, including high temperature, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. If any player or coach becomes sick or shows symptoms during a practice or game, they should stop participation and be sent home.

2. Face coverings are mandatory for batters, runners and players not in the field; face coverings are optional for fielders.

3. Mandatory face coverings for coaches at all times.

4. Players not on the field will be spread out in the stands. For the fields with no stands, players will bring lawn chairs situated at the appropriate social distance (6’). Areas next to the dugouts will be utilized for the player overflow area. Each team will have a dedicated coach managing the player overflow area.

5. At the AA level in Baseball/Minor League in Softball and below, each player will sit with his/her parent when not in the field. Parents should have separate chairs socially distant away from each other (6’). We will need coordinated parental /WLL cooperation with this aspect of the plan.

6. Each player should have one or two parents watching. This is not the season for extended family attending games. If possible, maybe even one parent could stay home with the other siblings. Obviously, with work, individual schedules and other family concerns, this may not be possible. However, limited spectators should be our goal.

7. Spectators are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and must practice appropriate social distancing (6’ apart).

8. Players must have their own helmet, glove, bat, face covering and water.

9. There will be no shared equipment, including catching equipment. If you need additional equipment of any kind, inform WLL right away.

10. No spitting, seeds or bubble gum.

11. No handshakes, no fist bumps or high fives. Contact celebrations are prohibited.

12. Available hand sanitizer in the dugout for use by players coming on and off the field will be required.

13. Rotation of game balls every two innings.

14. Eliminate or highly restrict plate meetings and mound visits.

15. Public restrooms will be closed.

As a final note, WLL has been told, in no uncertain terms, that the Town of Wakefield will be monitoring WLL’s return to play. These guidelines must be strongly followed or the league will not be allowed to continue.