WMGLD installs 3 public EV charging stations

Jul 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 17, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — As part of its efforts to promote the use of electric vehicles (EV), the Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department (WMGLD) has installed three public EV charging stations in Wakefield.

Level 2 charging stations have been installed at Veterans Field on North Avenue and at the Americal Civic Center at 467 Main Street on the Armory Street side. A Level 3 charging station has been installed in the municipal parking lot at Lincoln and Main Streets.

Level 2 chargers accommodate two electric vehicles and take approximately four hours to fully charge a 30-kWh battery car, the standard battery for an electric car. Level 3 chargers are also called DCFC or fast charging stations and are much more powerful than level 2 chargers, allowing drivers to charge their EV at a much faster rate, usually providing an 80 percent charge in 30 minutes.

“EV owners are reminded of the importance of knowing if their vehicle is capable of taking a Level 3 charge as some vehicles cannot charge at the fast charging stations,” WMGLD General Manager Pete Dion said. “We also ask non-EV drivers to refrain from parking in the spaces that are directly in front of the chargers.”