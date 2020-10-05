WMGLD’s mutual aid commened

Oct 5, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 5, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD – The Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department (WMGLD) has received a national commendation from the American Public Power Association (APPA) for its recent support of electric power restoration efforts in Holyoke and Westfield.

WMGLD Lead Lineworker Mike Capraro and 1st Class Lineworker Nick D’Alelio were among more than 20 municipal light department crews who answered the call for help to restore power in several New England locations in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Isaias.

The WMGLD lineworkers worked alongside crews from West Boylston Municipal Light Plant, Holyoke Gas and Electric, and Westfield Gas and Electric to safely restore power to Holyoke and Westfield customers. The crews were part of APPA’s Mutual Aid Network, which coordinates with utilities and authorities during widespread power outages to safely and quickly restore power to thousands of customers.

“Mutual aid plays a vital role in helping rebuild communities devastated by severe weather and natural disasters,” WMGLD General Manager Pete Dion said. “As public power utilities, the WMGLD and other municipal light plants come together in an emergency to help get the power back on. During Tropical Storm Isaias, Wakefield experienced winds over 50 mph, but suffered only minor damage that impacted single customer services thanks to significant electric system infrastructure improvements we have made in recent years and a comprehensive vegetation management program. This enabled our crews to provide support to other municipal light departments that requested assistance.”

For more information about the WMGLD and its commitment to mutual aid, visit www.wmgld.com or PublicPower.org/MutualAid.