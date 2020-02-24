WMHS Ceramics to display at Art & edibles

Feb 24, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 24, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Memorial High School (WMHS) Visual Arts Ceramics students have been invited to take part in the Arts Collaborative of Wakefield’s third annual Art & edibles exhibit.

Since the beginning of the school year, Ceramic students have been working with clay, learning

about wedging, glazing, and hand building techniques such as test tiles, pinch pots, joined vessels, and coil construction. Successful hand building is based on quality craftsmanship and glazing is vital to the success of the finished piece. To showcase what they have learned, students were asked to recreate some type of food out of clay, and to make it as realistic as possible. Approximately 30 projects will be included in the show.

The public is invited to this free exhibit on Thursday, February 27 from 6 – 8 p.m.; Friday, February 28 from 6 – 8 p.m.; and Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Albion Cultural Exchange, 9 Albion Street in downtown Wakefield.

Art & edibles features the work of 20 Arts Collaborative of Wakefield artists who have been creating “food inspired art.” Select works will be available for sale to attendees that include pieces for custom gifts, decorations, or new pieces to add to your collection.

Complimenting the food inspired art will be food for visitors to eat. Zuzu’s Café will provide appetizers and there will also be food tastings, discussions, and interactive cooking demonstrations by local restaurants and purveyors. The Savings Bank of Wakefield is sponsoring the event.

Local resident Wendy Dennis will be doing cooking demonstrations at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday and at 7 p.m. on Friday. Neighbor’s Acres Farm will present “Meet the Micro-Greens Maker” on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Closing out the exhibit on Saturday at 11 a.m., Grateful Tastes will present “Meet the Maker” with a discussion about how to make jams and jellies using local ingredients.

The Albion Cultural Exchange, the Arts Collaborative of Wakefield and WMHS Visual Arts hope to see you at the show.