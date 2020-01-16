WMHS grad on Holy Cross rowing team

Jan 16, 2020 by Keith Curtis

WAKEFIELD — A 2018 Wakefield Memorial High graduate is on the roster of the 2019-20 College of the Holy Cross rowing team that lost a star athlete in a tragic motor vehicle accident yesterday morning in Florida.

Julia Covelle, a sophomore at Holy Cross and a Morningside Road resident, has been on the college’s women’s crew team for the past two years.

The Holy Cross Athletics Department did not respond this morning to an Item request asking about the local woman’s well-being.

Members of the rowing team were on a winter training trip in Vero Beach, Florida.

According to a statement last night, the college “is stunned and saddened to report that 20-year-old Grace Rett ‘22, passed away as a result of her injuries sustained in the accident.”

Published reports said Rett was in the front passenger seat of one of the team’s vans when it collided with a truck.

The Holy Cross statement continues: “Grace was a sophomore English and psychology major from Uxbridge, Mass. She recently set a world record, rowing for 62 straight hours on an erg machine.

“The College’s thoughts and prayers are with Grace’s family, friends and teammates at this time.

“Six other members of the team and a coach suffered injuries in the crash and were transported to local hospitals.

“College President Rev. Philip L. Boroughs, S.J., Athletics Director Marcus Blossom, and representatives from the College’s Office of College Chaplains were traveling to Florida Wednesday afternoon to support the team.

“‘Our community has suffered a tragic loss. I extend my deepest condolences to Grace’s family, members of the women’s rowing team and their coaches, and all who loved Grace,’ said Boroughs. ‘In our grief we pray that the healing power of the love of Christ will touch their hearts and provide some peace. I ask that all members of the community support one another at this time and pray for the healing of those involved in the accident.’

“‘Today, our community is faced with unimaginable tragedy and devastating loss. Everyone who knew Grace was touched by her warm heart, tenacious work ethic and inspirational drive,’ said Blossom. ‘Our entire Holy Cross community is mourning today, and our focus is on supporting our Crusader students, families, faculty and staff, both here and in Florida. Our prayers are with Grace’s family and all those injured in today’s events. We ask for everyone’s thoughts and prayers.’

“Hundreds of students attended a brief gathering at the Luth Athletic Complex Wednesday. College chaplains and counselors along with staff from the Athletics Department were present to offer their support for all members of the community. Plans for additional remembrances will be forthcoming.

“The Holy Cross vs. Army West Point men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed until 2 p.m. Thursday,” the statement continues.

A GoFundMe page was established last night to help pay for medical expenses and other costs for those involved in the accident.

Counseling was made available to all those on the Worcester campus.

Julia Covelle, the daughter of Thomas and Donna Covelle, was a member of the National Honor Society and National Art Honor Society when she was at Wakefield High. She was also a member of the Warrior indoor and outdoor track teams under coaches Perry Pappas and Karen Barrett.

She is majoring in Studio Art, according to the Holy Cross athletics website.