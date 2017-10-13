Medal-winning WMHS Marching Band in action tomorrow

Oct 13, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 13, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield hosted a New England Scholastic Band Association (NESBA) competition last weekend which included performances by 19 bands from across Massachusetts.

The Warrior Marching Band and Color Guard was the last band to perform on Saturday night but it was worth the wait. They earned a gold medal with a score of 85.2.

Wakefield also won awards for best music and best color guard.

The band hits the road this weekend for another NESBA competition this Saturday, October 14, in Melrose starting at 5p.m.

Wakefield will take the field at approximately 8:20 p.m.

For more information, visit www.wakefieldmusicboosters.com.