Woman killed, man wounded on Otis Street

Jan 19, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 19, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — A woman was killed inside an Otis Street home this morning and a man was shot and injured by responding officers.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Wakefield Police, they are investigating the incident. Wakefield Police responded to the Otis St. residence around 10:15 a.m. and located a woman deceased in what appears to be a homicide.

Additional officers were called to the scene.

During the incident a male was shot by Wakefield police. The man was transported to an area hospital.

No police officers were seriously injured. Updates will be provided as they are available.