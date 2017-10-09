Woodrow W. Potter Jr., 72

Oct 9, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 9, 2017 edition.

PEABODY — Woodrow W. “Bing” Potter Jr., 72, of Peabody and a former Wakefield resident, died Thursday, October 5 in Burlington.

Bing was born in El Paso, Texas on May 12, 1945 and was the son of the late Woodrow W. and Dorothy (Bishop) Potter. He was raised in the military and went on to graduate from Northeastern University where he received his degree in Accounting.

He was president of Potter & Company, Inc., an accounting firm of Wakefield.

Bing was the beloved husband of Janet O’Leary and was the loving father of William W. Potter and his wife Tracy of Northboro and Brian S. Potter and his wife Clarissa of TN. He was also the grandfather of Tyler, Quinn, Morgan, Jackson and Ella. He is pre-deceased by his brother Bradley Peter Franckum and was also the uncle of Bradley Franckum and Shannah Hall Franckum.

Visitation will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, October 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Funeral services and interment will be private.