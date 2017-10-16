WPD awarded “certification” status

Oct 16, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 16, 2017 edition.

On Oct. 12, 2017, the Wakefield Police Department received state Certification from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission for the third time since 2011. Attending the award reception were Police Chief Rick Smith, Deputy Chief Craig Calabrese, Lieutenant Scott Reboulet, Lieutenant Steve Skory, and Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio.

Certification is a self-initiated evaluation process by which police departments strive to meet and maintain standards that have been established for the profession, by the profession. These carefully selected standards reflect critical areas of police management, operations, and technical support activities. They cover areas such as policy development, emergency response planning, training, communications, property and evidence handling, use of force, vehicular pursuit, prisoner transportation and holding facilities. The program not only sets standards for the law enforcement profession, but also for the delivery of police services to the citizens of the commonwealth.

“Achieving Certification from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission is considered a very significant accomplishment and is a recognition that is highly regarded by the law enforcement community,” said Donna Taylor Mooers, the Commission’s Executive Director.”

Going through the process initially requires intense self-scrutiny, and ultimately provides a quality assurance review of the agency. The agency must prepare for the on-site review of the 159 standards by the Commission, and requires commitment from all officers.

The standards for certification impact officer and public safety, address high liability/risk management issues, and promote operational efficiency throughout the agency. The department was assessed in June by a team of Commission-appointed assessors. Certification has been granted for a period of three years. Participation in the program is strictly voluntary.