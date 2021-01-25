WSSC cancels July 4th celebration

Jan 25, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the January 25, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — After much thought and with deep sadness, the West Side Social Club Fourth of July Committee announces it has canceled the annual July 4 festivities in 2021.

The WSSC is known for providing a full day of family fun, beginning with the early-morning Children’s Events — the Fishing Derby, followed by the Pet Parade, the Bicycle-Cart-Doll Carriage Parades, the Diaper Derby & Running Races for all ages and the Canoe/Kayak Races.

After the parade, provided by the Wakefield Independence Day Committee, it’s back to the Bandstand to enjoy the Concert on the Common and the grand finale — the Fireworks Display over the shores of Lake Quannapowitt.

Carol Hubbard, chairperson for the WSSC, has been in touch with Town Administrator Steve Maio discussing the possibility of canceling since December. After giving much consideration to the current COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty as to when people can safely gather without risk, it was decided that this year’s celebration will be canceled too.

Another leading factor in making this decision was fundraising. Fundraising efforts begin in January. Currently, the WSSC Fourth of July Committee does not feel comfortable asking local businesses and/or townspeople to support this endeavor. This decision was made in consideration of all the closures and layoffs because of the mandated restrictions over the past year. Add that to the uncertainty if gathering people together would even be permitted, and the decision to cancel this year’s celebration, as disappointing as it is, is the right thing to do.

The WSSC is looking forward to planning a great day of celebrating in 2022, with fundraising starting in the fall.