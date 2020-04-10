ZBA handles some residential matters

Apr 10, 2020

Published in the April 10, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Zoning Board of Appeals had its first meeting Wednesday night since the coronavirus shutdown rules went into effect. The board met by teleconference to consider and vote on several matters.

Nghi Luu was seeking three variances in order to build a three-story home on Cherry Lane, a paper street also known as 0 Greenwood Street. One variance was needed in order to allow building within 50 feet of an open stream.

Luu and his attorney argued that the proposed location of the house was the only viable one due to the shape and topography of the land. They also noted that the house would be farther from the stream and closer to the street than originally planned. They presented a letter from the Conservation Commission which approved the project at its March 12 meeting. The ConCom imposed a number of conditions, including one that prohibits further subdivision or development of the lot.

Luu was also seeking relief from the 2 1/2 story limit in the Single Residence District in order to build a three story home due. He cited the fact that no basement will be built and the total building height will still be within the required limits.

The final variance that Luu was seeking was related to the front yard set back.

One abutter observed that the property would not be developable without a lot of exceptions. Another neighbor was concerned about the impact that the construction would have on nearby conservation land.

Board members felt that the relief Luu for was asking for was reasonable and that what he was proposing was well thought-out and likely the best way that the property could be developed.

The board granted all three of the requested variances.

The ZBA also granted a variance that will allow Thomas and Amy Blain of 85 Harrison Ave. to turn their attic into living space.

Attorney Brian McGrail explained that the Blains were proposing no external changes to the building, except the addition of a cupola, which is allowed.

McGrail said that the attic would be used for office space.

One neighbor raised concerns, but was given assurances that the house was not being subdivided into condo units or set up for use as an Airbnb type rental.

The ZBA granted the requested variance.

The board approved a minor modification concerning the development at 69 Foundry St. related to the color of materials to be used on the exterior of the building.

The ZBA also agreed that certain changes to the window layout of a project at 291 Salem St. were minor and should be allowed.

The board agreed to McGrail’s request to allow his client, Nahant Street Development LLC, to withdraw without prejudice applications for Special Permits related to a proposed development at 119, 127 and 135 Nahant St. (the former Precision Honing site).